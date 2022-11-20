YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cynthia A. Zigler-Clark, 55, of Youngstown, departed this life peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends.

Cynthia affectionately known to family and friends as “Cynt” or “Cyndi”, was born November 12, 1966, the daughter of Wyoming D. and Amelia C. Parr Zigler.

Cynthia was a very proud graduate of East High School Golden Bears graduating June 6, 1985.

She also was a former member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

She was a STNA and Home Health Care Aide. She provided compassion, loving care, dedication and hard work to her clients and everyone she encountered that needed her.

She was a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, partying and spending time with her family and friends.

Cynthia married the love of her life and best friend, Robert Clark, on April 9, 2013.

Cynthia leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Robert Clark; her sister, Charlotte “Diane”(Jermane) Butler of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren, including Nicole Zigler, Di’Shawntae Mayes, Shawn Mayes, Jr. all of Youngstown, whom she helped to rear; 29 great-grandchildren; her aunt, Annetta Wilson of Youngstown; three stepsons, Antwan ( Kareem) Grissett, Robert Clark and Steven Clark all of Youngstown; two stepdaughters, Natasha Clark of Youngstown, Victoria (Jacques) Milsap of Fayetteville North Carolina and a host of family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Abraham and Amelia Newman; brothers, Wyoming Douglas Zigler and Charles V. Parr; granddaughter, Marshawn Mayes; one stepson, Robert Clark and stepdaughter, Tiffany Clark.

Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and Funeral Service at Noon on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenuew, Youngstown OH 44502. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

