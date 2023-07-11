YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Curtiss “Petey” Russell, 68, departed this life Monday, July 3, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

Mr. Russell was born January 18, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of David and Margaret Sydney Russell.

He attended the Youngstown City School system and graduated from South High School in 1973. He was proud to be a South High Warrior!!

He loved football and played Little League for McCollough Williams where he made many lifelong friends. He also collected football memorabilia and was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved reading, jazz music and he loved working on cars.

He had been employed by Lordstown General Motors as a tow motor operator retiring after 30 years of service.

He leaves to mourn his memory and legacy, his wife of 46 years, whom he married January 1, 1977, Gwendolyn Harris Russell, who took the utmost care of him when his health declined; a son, Edward Williams of Pataskala, Ohio; a daughter, Candace (Roy) Jones of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Roy Jones III, Sydney Jones, Kennedy Williams and Ari-Anna (Gabriela) Teran; a sister, Jacqueline (Leon) Fergerson of Rochester Hills, Michigan; two brothers, David (Vicki) Russell of Detroit, Michigan and Anthony (Valerie) of Warren, Michigan; three sisters-in-law, Marilyn Callaway of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carolyn (Major) King of Columbus, Georgia and Diane Fareed of Youngstown, Ohio; mother-in-law, Annie Harris of Hubbard, Ohio and aunt, Shirley Sydney of Austintown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Hoover Harris and brother-in-law, James Callaway.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with services at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.