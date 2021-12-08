YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Curtis Bryant Williams, 60 of Youngstown, formerly of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Williams, affectionately known as “Raheem Wali Rasul”, was born November 23, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of Johnnie L. Williams and Asya Muhammad.

He was of the Islamic faith.

Curtis enjoyed basketball, football and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his mother, Asya Muhammad of Akron; his wife, Dorothy of Akron; two stepdaughters, Tamika (Victor) Hall and Tanisha Woods; 11 grandchildren; four brothers, Johnnie L. (Linda) Williams, Jr. of Ft. Washington, Maryland, Kevin Williams and Bryant Williams, both of Youngstown and Katreal Israel of Akron; a sister, Ayanna Walker of Youngstown; adopted sister, Dana Williams of Youngstown; his aunt, Marci Malone and uncle, Halden Croom, both of Chicago; cousins, Omar Elvis Dock and Fred Johnson and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Leroy and Debra Williams who helped raise him and William and Nellie Croom.

Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

