YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin lost her life unexpectedly, from complications of open heart surgery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

Crystal was born on December 31, 1971 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. S

he was a stay at home wife, who enjoyed reading, playing games on her computer, spending time with her family, baking and her new found hobby, sewing.

Crystal also enjoyed driving school buses for Columbus City Schools, in Columbus, Ohio and Virginia Beach Public Schools. At one time Crystal also drove semi trucks. She just received her certification on becoming a freight broker for her and her husband’s trucking company, ‘DC Angels LLC,’ in March.

Crystal cherished her family, so much that she reared many of her nephews and cousins. She was a fierce and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Crystal was the type of woman to open up her house and her heart up to many. She touched many people with her generosity and passion of life. Any goals that Crystal put her mind to, she accomplished. To many, Crystal was a superhero who never put her cape down. Crystal was the epitome of love and strength.

Crystal leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Darrell Goodwin; her mother, Bessie Finley-Cook; mother in law, Jeannette Goodwin; children, Larry Williams III, Fantashia R. Jones and Deniro D. McRae; step-children, Darrell Goodwin Jr., Darshie (Antwan) Owens, Demetrius Goodwin, Dionne Goodwin and Malik Goodwin; Siblings, Melvin Johnson II, Tonya Blunt, Sheila Johnson, Darrien Ford (Shantel), Andre Ford, Tameka Johnson, Nicole Taylor and Treven Johnson; sister in-law, Ineiceola Goodwin; grandchildren, Autumn L. Williams, La’Ray F. Williams and Darshon L. Wims-Calloway; a Godmother, Cora Finley; a special niece and nephew whom carried her deceased children’s name, LaVance L. Bratton and Fatima M. Taylor and a host of Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Crystal was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Johnson Sr.; grandparents, Arthur and Hattie Finley, Edward and Mary Johnson; her children, LaVance L. Williams and Fatima M. Johnson-Brooks and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Goodwin.

Friends and family may pay their respects at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home on August 22, 2022. Calling hours 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will start at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family of the deceased would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone for all the thoughts and prayers.

