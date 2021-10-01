CraShawn Hudson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. CraShawn Hudson, 25, of Youngstown, transition from this life on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

​Mr. Hudson was born June 7, 1996 in Youngstown, a son of Curtis Mann and LaShana Ford.

He was a 2014 graduate of East High School and was employed at the Texas Roadhouse in Youngstown.

He enjoyed fishing, music and art. He loved football and was an avid New England Patriots fan, as well as basketball and avid fan of the L. A. Lakers.

​He leaves to forever cherish he beloved memory his father; his mother and stepfather, LaShana and Isaac Ford and Jason Talley (fiancé`, Patricia Rice) who helped to raise him; his two children, Ca’Saud Hudson and Chloe Hudson; fiancé, De’Ayra Hudson; seven brothers, Jason, D’Andra, J’Qwan, Jamaire and Tristan Talley; Curtis Mann , Jaylen Man two sisters, Rachel Talley; Mackenzie Davis ; grandparents, Carol and Donald Hudson and Ann Daley all of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Donald Hudson; and grandfather, Jim Talley.

​A walk through will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.