Courtney Wiseman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Courtney Wiseman, 75, departed this life Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Wiseman was born October 15, 1946 in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Colton and Adlease Windom Wiseman.

He was an Army Veteran having served in Vietnam War.

He had been employed as a steelworker at Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

He loved being with his family, watching TV and was an avid Raiders fan.

He leaves to cherish his memories and legacy his loving wife, Minnie Lumpkin Wiseman; his children, Anthony, Trina and Love Wiseman, all of Cleveland, Michael and Amos Wallace, both of Youngstown and Laticia Madison of Houston, Texas; a Goddaughter, Jamie of Kentucky; his siblings, Horce and Johnny Jones and Douglas (Alice) Jones, all of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Phyllis and Victoria Wiseman and Vietta Johnson and a brother, David Wiseman.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

