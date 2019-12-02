Corrine Brantley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oakhill Avenue, Youngstown, for Mrs. Corrine Brantley, 89, of Youngstown, who was called to her celestial home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Mrs. Brantley was born February 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gaitha L. and Martha A. Maxwell Womack. Sis. Brantley was a 1948 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University. She had worked as Executive Secretary for over 30 years with Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church under the leadership of the late Bishop Norman L. Wagner.

A member of the church, she was radio/tv announcer, a member of the choir and the culinary committee. She enjoyed singing, writing, reading, shopping and was a lover of hats.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her sons, Guy T. Brantley of Clearwater, Florida, Clarence W. (Darlene) Brantley of Solon, Gary L. ( Lynn) Brantley and Eric L. Brantley both of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a goddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; her husband, Clarence whom she married October 7, 1950, who passed away June 9, 2004; three brothers, Wilbur, Gaitha and Roland Womack; two sisters, Mamie Lee Chatham and Virginia Bryant.

Visitation hour will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

