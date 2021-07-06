Cornell Lamar Kennedy, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cornell Lamar Kennedy, Jr., 18, transitioned to his heavenly home June 18, 2021.

Cornell, affectionately known as C-Money, was born January 24, 2003 to Akaia Hutchins and Cornell Kennedy, Sr.

He was a 2021 graduate of East High School.

Cornell had just been gifted his own business from his parents for his 18th birthday, DMG Realty. He was very passionate about pursuing a career in real estate.

He was an outstanding football player for the East High Golden Bears. In his younger years, he played little league football for the North Side Knights and the Little Redmen. Cornell loved everything about playing football and always made sure he picked #3 as his jersey number.

He was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan. Cornell wholeheartedly enjoyed playing UNO & monopoly with his aunt and uncles. A lot of times, they would stay up all night playing game after game. He spent a lot of time playing video games, X-box in particular. Cornell was very well known and loved. At a very young age, he made a good name for hisself and was very popular.

Cornell leaves to cherish his memory forever and always, his parents, Akaia and Cornell, Sr. His grandparents Shauna and Lester Scott and Kim Wilson of Youngstown and Dale Kennedy of Columbus. His bonus dad, Anthony Mascarella, Sr.

He was the oldest of 6 boys and leaves behind his brothers: Anthony, Kailiq, Karter and Kyng Mascarella, and Khalil Hutchins. Sisters: Kanai & Uh’siya Kennedy. Aunts: Stacia Scott and Tameka Kennedy of Youngstown, Jean (Quan) Garner, Jaqwayla Scott, Breauna (Vincent) Claiborne and Rolena Hutchins of Atlanta, Georgia. Tiffany (Carl) Taylor of Severn, Maryland. Uncles: Barry (Lazinia) Hutchins, Lester (Danielle) Scott, Dale Kennedy, and Pierre Kennedy, all of Youngstown. Cornell leaves behind a host of friends and cousins but was particularly close to what would have been considered his special ones: JondellLongmire, Quan Garner, Andrew Whitlow, Eddie Bryant, Rondell Scott, Tamron Nixon and Raymond Sims; god Mom Makeda Mosley and god sister Charlese Richardson. A very close coach and mentor whom he was particularly fond of, Kevin Cylar. Cornell also leaves behind a very special girlfriend, Andrea Williams.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather Barry Hutchins, Uncle Clinton Jondell Longmire and two very special and close cousins Darnell Green and Damon Irby, Jr.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 12:00 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.