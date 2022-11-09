YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Corine F. Christian, 95 of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, October 27.

Mrs. Corine F. Christian was born September 27, 1927, in Kemper County Mississippi, the daughter of Willie and Annie Braxton.

Mrs. Christian came to Youngstown at an early age. She united in marriage to Mr. Otis C Christian, Sr. on January 15, 1947. This marriage was blessed with six children.

Mrs. Corine F. Christian was a member of the Ebenezer Memorial Missionary Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas and a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Christian worked for over 40 years of her life at various jobs. She was employed by the Ursuline Mothers, Furniture Land and Coat Factory and became a seamstress for Master and Rondell Tuxedo Company. Mrs. Christian finished her journey as a childcare provider for the State.

Mrs. Christian was a member of the Eastern Star Ruth for Harvest Lodge 26.

Mrs. Christian leave behind three daughters, Mrs. Cora (Edward) Stewart of Lorain, Ohio, Mrs. Gloria (David) Jenkins of Dallas, Texas and Mrs. Golie (Henry) Stennis of Youngstown, Ohio and a son, Mr. Robert (Verleda) Christian of Rowlett, Texas. Mrs. Christian has 26 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 40 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves three sisters, Mrs. Ann West of Nevada, Mrs. Inez Cauley of California and Mrs. Lula (James) Hardy of Indiana; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Potter of Youngstown, Carolyn Brewer of Maryland and Diane Christian of Youngstown and a brother-in-law, Larry Christian of Norfolk Virginia.

Preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Annie Braxton; her husband, Otis C. Christian, Sr.; two sons, Joseph Christian and Otis Christian, Jr.; her sister, Elma Scott; brother, Perry Braxton; two grandsons, Dontaue Pack and Kendrick Stewart and one great-grandson, Larry London.

Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street, Youngstown, Ohio. Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Corine F. Christian, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.