YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Corey Lamar Richardson, 45, of Youngstown, formerly of Girard, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Mr. Richardson was born December 20, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of Donald Snowden and Earlene Richardson.

He was a 1996 graduate of Girard High School and received an AA degree in Building Technology from New Castle School of Trades.

He was Owner/Operator of Richardson Works, specializing in roofing and had also worked with his uncles at Nate Richardsons’ Concrete and Richardson’s Construction.

Corey accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Friendship Baptist Church in Girard.

On June 20, 2020, Corey married the love of his life, the former Tiffany Martel Cooke.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and his favorite athlete was Michael Jordan. Corey adored and loved being with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his devoted wife, Tiffany; two sons, Jordan L. and Jairus J. Richardson, both of Columbus; two sisters, Rhonda R. Richardson of Westlake and Siobhan D. Richardson of Girard; a brother, Brandon J. Richardson of Columbus; half-siblings, Donald Snowden, Jr. of Pennsylvania, Jurrell and Turrell Snowden, both of Youngstown; two special nieces whom he helped rear, Jayme C. and Alyssa I. Richardson; a nephew, Brandon J. Richardson, Jr.; mother-in-law, Jackie Cooke; in-laws, Elvie Cooke, Delores “Dee Dee” Cooke and Tracy Jones; stepmother, Marlene Snowden; his fur baby, Coco and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Corey was preceded in death by his father; his mother and grandparents, Benjamin and Ira Richardson, Connie and John Parker and Donald Snowden I.

Visitation will be Friday, August 11, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, 111 Water Street. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.