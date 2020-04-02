Clifton Oliver Douglas, III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifton Oliver Douglas, III, 69, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Mr. Douglas was born December 16, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Clifton O. Jr. and Dorothy Jackson Douglas.

He was a 1969 graduate of South High School and was an Air Force Veteran.

Clifton had been employed as a driver for Goldies Flower Shop and worked at Lyden Oil Company for over 19 years.

He was a member of St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church where he was a member of the music ministry. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 0504. Clifton was a professional musician who performed with the Mighty Generations, Ebony’s and A.T.O.M. His instruments of choice was the trumpet and piano. He was an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at East High School from 1994 – 1996.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, three children, Shawn P. Douglas of Youngstown, Ohio, Samona R. (Samuel) Haskins of Centerville, Ohio and Clifton O. Douglas IV of Ft. Leavenworth, KS; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis P. Douglas of Palmetto, Florida, a sister, Dr. Beverly Adams of Charlottesville, Virginia; two nieces, Kimberly Hairston of Columbus, Ohio and Jasmine Adams of Jacksonville, Florida, a nephew, Dennis P (Brian) Wolfe, of Tampa Florida, other family and friends.

He was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his parents and niece Monique Douglas.

There will be visitation on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. with services for the family at 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clifton Oliver Douglas III, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.