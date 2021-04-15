Clifford Warren Wright, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Clifford Warren Wright, Jr., 37 of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home.

​Mr. Wright was born December 3, 1983 in Youngstown, a son of Clifford W. Wright, Sr. and Elthea L. Marshall.

He was a graduate of Youngstown City Schools.

He enjoyed football and was an avid Oakland Raiders fan.

He had been employed with Crystal’s Catering Company.

​He leaves to cherish his memories, his father; his mother; two sons, Cae’yheir R. and Cae’yhonn R. Wright; one brother, Dwaun J. M. Wright of Youngstown; seven sisters, Tanisha Wright of Alabama, Shamena McWaine of Hueytown, Alabama, A’ja M. Williams, Tyesha Wright and Tadazia Wright, all of Youngstown, Shauniece Cornelius of Riverdale, Georgia and Ananda Wright of Toledo; his Godfather, Antwan Howell of Youngstown; his grandmother, Eldora Marshall of Pennsylvania and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

​He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earlene and Stonewall Jackson Wright, Emmanuel Marshall; uncle, Andrew Williams and aunt, Valerie Williams.

​Viewing will be Monday, April 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow for the family.​

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clifford Warren Wright, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.