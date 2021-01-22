Clifford Douglas Dobbs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Clifford Douglas Dobbs, 62 of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Clifford was born on November 17, 1958 to Fannie Mae West-Dobbs and Ovlious Dobbs.

He was a 1976 graduate of North High School.

Clifford was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church where he was President of the Usher Board and had been a member of the Youth, Number 2, Mass and Senior Choirs, Male Chorus, Bible Study, Brotherhood Group and Kitchen Staff. He was also a former member of Rising Star Baptist Church. He was a graduate of the Youngstown Chapter of the Interdenominational Church Ushers Association, as well as a member of the Mount Hope Cemetery Preservation Committee.

Cliff loved spending time with his family and friends but mostly enjoyed singing Praises to the Lord.

He was employed at several different call centers in and around Mahoning and Trumbull County.

He leaves to mourn his passing; his sister-in-law Marva Dobbs; nieces, Jacintha Anderson, Monica Dobbs-Faulkner and Jameka Dobbs, all of Youngstown, Ohio, Nichelle Triggs-Robinson of Fayetteville, Georgia and Rikki Reed of Dayton, Ohio; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews and a host of family of friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, LaMar and James Dobbs and sister, Gloria Dobbs.

Visitation will be Friday, January 22, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.