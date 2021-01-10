Cleveland Sewell, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Cleveland Sewell, Jr., 80, of Youngstown transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Sewell was born June 15, 1940 in Montgomery, Alabama, a son of Cleveland, Sr. and Beatrice Mitchell Sewell.

He was a graduate of East High School; received his BS degree in Education from Youngstown State University and his MS degree in Guidance and Counseling from Bowling Green University.

He had been employed as a teacher with the Youngstown City Schools for 20 years, retiring on disability following a stroke in 1989. After rehabilitation at Hillside Hospital, he continued rehab at Easter Seals and later became the Adult Easter Seals person of the year appearing on the national Easter Seals Telethon.

He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, its usher ministry, Sunday School, Bible Study and helped with the cleanup around the church, cutting grass and snow removal. He had been affiliated with the NAACP, AARP, Retired Teachers, the golden gloves and received a plaque for service at the Boys and Girls Club in 1992.

He enjoyed reading, playing sports – tennis, volleyball, roller skating and jogging. Cleveland was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace his loving wife, the former Vivian Henderson, whom he married August 1, 1964; two children, Alan Sewell of Youngstown and Dr. Devona (Roderick) Williams of Alexandria, Virginia; two grandchildren, Risa and Kaiden Williams; two sisters, Ida Pearl Coleman of Youngstown and Daisy Little of Chicago, Illinois; a brother, Eddie C. (Eddie Mae) Sewell of Maywood, Illinois and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Leonard, Joseph, Phillip, Robert and Samuel Sewell and two sisters, Clara Pride and the infant twin of Ida Pearl.

Arrangements are being handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.