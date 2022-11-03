YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends.

Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown East High School.

He served 12 years as a bus driver for Youngstown City School Special Busing. Following his retirement from Special Busing, he worked for Atlas Moving Company and the Youngstown Vindicator within the daily delivery unit.

As the Patriarch, Claude was a beloved and proud member of the Bowman family with a laugh that could shake the mountains and a heart as big as the universe. Family gatherings at his home or in the park always included Buggs on the grill with his special sauce. He made sure to always give love and support to his sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews throughout his life, often perceived as a father figure. Nieces and nephews remember him attending sports games, proms, and special events in their lives watching and cheering, while his Granddaughter Dimp, remembers him always being there to catch her if she should fall. Often called “The Three Amigos,” his passing reunites him with his beloved sisters Sureda and Beatrice.

Left to cherish and remember family moments and precious memories with Buggs are his wife, Linda Bowman of Youngstown, Ohio. Three Sisters: Fresha Stanford of Columbus, Ohio; Claudette Brown of Youngstown, Ohio; and Daphne Morrell of Atlanta, Georgia. Two Brothers; Elder Carmon S. Bowman (Minnie) of Warren, Ohio and Brian Bowman (Maria) of Liberty, Ohio. Stepchildren: Jacquela, Juania, Jakista, Selina, Jamhal, Gleneita, Anita Cunningham (Aaron), Harvey Howell; Grandchildren: Shar’linda Carter (Carlisle), Ashley Aaron, Aaron Jr., and Anthony Howell. Great-grandchildren; Aaronae, Jedi, and Chase Carter and Mi’Kale Hayes. Special Nieces and Nephew: Alesha L. Rivers of Youngstown, Ohio; Tanisha N. Bowman of Hampton, VA; and Akesha J. Bowman, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Daryl E. Curry of Youngstown, Ohio; and an extended host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Claude was preceded in death by grandmothers: Hattie Bowman and Ruth Coe; mother, Dorothy Lee Bowman and father, Claude Edwards Sr. Four Brothers: Kevin G. Bowman, Keith Bowman, Samuel Bowman, Frederick B. Bowman. Two Sisters: Sureda M. Curry and Beatrice P. Bowman. Brothers-in-law: Sam Stanford Sr and Herbert Brown Sr. and Stepdaughter; Melelia “Buttons” Howell.

Funeral services will be handled by L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, with viewing hours November 4, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and funeral services at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claude Edward Bowman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.