Clark Douglas Perkins, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Mr. Clark Douglas Perkins, 71, of Youngstown, who departed this life early Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Perkins was born July 6, 1948 in Twinbranch, West Virginia, a son of Sandy Jr. and Bernice V. Nowlin Perkins.

He was a 1960 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Youngstown University (now known as Youngstown State University).

He had been employed for several years with Delphi Packard Electric.

He was a former member of the Boy Scouts of America and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Clark enjoyed all sports and social card games, especially solitaire.

He was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish he precious memory, his mother of Youngstown; two brothers, Sandy J. (Karen) Perkins and Charles E. Perkins both of Youngstown; two nephews, Sandy Perkins IV of Akron and Charles Perkins Jr. of Youngstown; five nieces, Antwoyn Johnson of Boardman, Aquilah Gamble and Jamilah Sailee both of Washinton, DC, Nichole Hewlett and Tracee Hewlett both of Campbell and a host of great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Clark was preceded in death by his father; three brothers, Glenn, Ronald and Jeffrey and a nephew, Donell Brooks.

Friends may call on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

