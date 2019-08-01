Clarence R. Myers, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for Mr. Clarence R. Myers who departed this life Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Myers was born September 7, 1940 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a son of Walter and Lillie Mae Day Myers.

He had been employed at Lordstown General Motors as a paint repairman for 42 years retiring in 2006.

He married the love of his life, the former Hattie M. Ratcliff on September 1, 1962.

He had been a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

He loved fishing, music, cars and sports and was a UAW local 1112 union member. He loved being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, four children, Kevin (Tina) Myers of Youngstown, Essonya Myers Thigpen (William) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, James Myers of Girard and Denise Myers-Adams (Rick) of Liberty Township; his siblings, Norma Faye Donald of Arlington, Texas, Lindsey Myers of Akron, Ohio, Alvin Clayton Myers of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Desmond Myers of Richton, Mississippi, Lillian Sims of Sumrall, Mississippi, Donna Myers Kidd of Gulfport, Mississippi and Demetrius Myers Henry of Sunrise, Mississippi; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; an uncle, Charles Day of Chicago and aunt, Mary Day Evans of Minneapolis, Minnesota and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Hattie M. Ratcliff Myers who passed away September 9, 2016; two brothers, Henry Leon Myers and Walter Myers, Jr. and three sisters, Eloise, Nettie and Helen.

Local arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Final funeral arrangements entrusted to Forrest Funeral Home, 1228 Richburg Road, Hattiesburg, MS.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.