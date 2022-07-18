YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The miraculous life of Mr. Clarence R. Carlisle, sometimes called “Bra Luck”, or just “Carlisle”, this Fighting Warrior lost his fight for life with multiple declining health issues at the senior age of 70, at Mercy Health Hospital Youngstown, in the wee morning hours on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

He was born in Youngstown on December 1, 1951 to the union of James E., Sr. and Juanita Perry Carlisle.

He was a tall, dark, handsome and robust male, who was a very dominating and self-willed person. Throughout his entire life, he loved verbal and physical challenges, the tougher the better, always flexing. He embodied a strong temperament from his ancestors, the Herod’s, Perry’s and the Carlisle’s.

He attended South High School for a while and then YSU for the Upward Bound Program, did a stint in the Army and continued his Education at Shawnee State Business College; he also went to New Castle School Of Trades for Building Technology.

Clarence worked for several different companies, Paragon Industries, Marwood, ORA and McLoydd Construction Company, Top Flight Landscaping and King George Services but what he enjoyed best was being self-employed as a landscaper and a geriatric home care nurse.

He loved playing chess, cards, imbibing beers while watching classic movies and listening to old school music.

Left to cherish his memories are a son, Clarence Fortune of Youngstown; his confidante and significant other, Mary Jo McKee; her four great-grandchildren and his great-Godchildren, Jaaron Johnson, Erra’ci Hines, My’erra Johnson and his mini-ace-boon-coon, Prince Tutwilier whom he called “Biddie”, all of Youngstown; his siblings, James E., Jr. (Deborah) Carlisle of Toledo, Ohio, Alice M. Carlisle and Ernestine C. Townsend, both of Youngstown and Rosie Lee Gilliam Carlisle of Cortland, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ellis R., William S. and Preston Carlisle and a sister, Gerverna C.L. Barone.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.