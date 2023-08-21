AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Clarence H. “Jimmy’ Tolliver, Sr., 88, of Austintown transitioned to his eternal home on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Tolliver was born on May 4, 1935 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, son of John B. Sr. and Viola E. (Rucker) Tolliver.

He attended Youngstown State University and studied the Field of Criminal Justice.

He had been a Bailiff, Court Constable, Jury Commissioner and Head of Security, retiring after 35 years of Service.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church of Youngstown and its’ Mens’ Ministry.

He was an active Present or Past member in the following Organizations and Activities:

The Knights of Columbus, Youngstown Council 274, 3rd and 4th degree. The Mahoning Democratic Party, Young Democrats, Past, President, State Treasurer, Precinct Committee Person, Ward Captain and, Campaign Manager for many candidates running for office, such as John Glenn. Past Youth Director at the Youngstown City playgrounds. He enjoyed Karate and trained with Chuck Norris before he went to Hollywood, Roller Skating, watching Professional Wrestling and Action Films.

He enjoyed his tenure in the United States Marines. He served during the Korean Conflict. He was proud the be a Sargent in the U.S. MARINES. He gave up his time for his country to help his family financially. He was only 17 when he enlisted. Such a Proud Young Man!

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Mary Jane (Clark) Tolliver, of Austintown, whom he was married for 65 years, which was on May 19, 1958: a daughter Pamela Denise Tolliver of Wooster, five grandchildren: special friends: Jeri S. Masters and, Ed and Diane Reese, and; a host of other family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; a son, Lieutenant Clarence Henry Tolliver, Jr., U.S. Navy; a brother John B. Tolliver, Jr.; a sister Ruth Tolliver Satterwhite: and a special friend and past employer, Honorable Judge Forrest J. Cavalier..

Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guests are asked to wear masks.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clarence H “Jimmy” Tolliver, Sr., please visit our floral store.