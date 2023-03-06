YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Clara M. Gordon, 90 of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted husband and children.

Mrs. Gordon was born December 24, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clay and Minnie Foley Harris.

She attended East High School, Ben’s School of Tayloring and Al Waters Cosmetology School.

She was a licensed beautician and had worked as an operating room technician with the former Northside Medical Center, retiring in 1964, as well as being a mother baby technician.

Clara was a member of St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church, where she had served as vice president of the Nurses Guild, was a member of the Mission and Culinary ministries and the Senior Choir. She was a member of the former Campbell Rollettes Bowling League, North High Boosters and the N.A.A.C.P.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her loving husband of 73 years, Bennie, Jr., whom she married February 11, 1950; her daughter, Kim Hammonds of Youngstown; two sons, Glenn (Harriett) Gordon of Conyers, Georgia and Bennie (Bridget) Gordon III of Covington, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Clay Harris; two brothers, Henry Clary Harris and Clinton Harris; and two sisters, Virginia Underwood and Loretta Carruth.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church, 521 W. Earle Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44511. A Celebration of her life and legacy will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clara M. Gordon, please visit our floral store.