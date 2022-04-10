LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Cicero Lampley, 69, of Liberty Township, transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Lampley was born November 1, 1952 in Alabama, a son of Jesse and Eula White Lampley.

He was a 1971 graduate of North High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Cicero had worked as assembler with General Motors Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of Price Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church.

His passion was being with his family, however, he also enjoyed fishing.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Sheila Pardue; three children, Sabrina Francis of Haines City, Florida, Laponica Lampley of Youngstown and Parnell (Tori) Pardue whom he reared of Liberty; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Margie Roller of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Denechia Lampley; a sister, Elaine Crankfield; three brothers, Richard, Jesse, Jr. and Jerry Lampley and a grandson, DaSanti Lampley.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 485 Redondo Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

