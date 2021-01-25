Christopher Kent Strozier, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Kent Strozier, 65, of Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Strozier was born August 8, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Odessa Robinson Strozier.

He was a 1975 graduate of The Rayen School and had worked for 30 years as a TPW and supervisor with Youngstown Developmental Center.

He enjoyed music, especially rhythm and blues; being with family and friends and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Cavaliers and Lakers fan.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memory, his mother, Odessa Strozier; a daughter, Latasha S. Strozier of Brooklyn, New York; his sister, Sharon Peake of Youngstown; his dear friend and mother of his daughter, Annetta Moyer of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; two sisters, Lois and Margaret Strozier and six brothers, Melvin, Larry, Terry, Ralph, Bobby and Samuel.

Viewing will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.