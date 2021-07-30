Christopher Hollinshead, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Hollinshead, 57, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Ohio State University Hospital.

Mr. Hollinshead was born February 24, 1964 in Brooklyn, New York, a son of Walter Jr. and Brenda Smith Hollinshead.

He was a 1982 graduate of East High School and attended New Castle School of Trades for Auto Mechanics.

He was employed for 26 years as a Corrections Officer with the State of Ohio, retiring in March 2021.

He was a great sports fan, especially football and his favorite team was the Miami Dolphins. Among other pastimes, he enjoyed bicycling, motorcylces, sewing and artwork.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace and rest, his beloved wife, the former Tia Maria Washington, whom he married June 25, 1993; two daughters, Tiera Hollinshead and Mykela Hollinshead both of Columbus; a brother, Mark Hollinshead of Youngstown; a sister, Nina “Penny” (Alex) Smith of Farrell, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hollinshead.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.