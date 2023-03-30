YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –

A Time to Be Born

Christine White was born December 25, 1944, in Ashland, Alabama to A.C and Bernice Mclemore Taylor. She was the oldest of three siblings. Christine was known to all as Tine or Tina Bop.

She was preceded in death by her father, A.C. Taylor; mother, Bernice Taylor Long; sister, Venetia Long Alston and brother, Edward Long II.

A Time To Learn

Christine received her formal education through the Youngstown City Public School System and graduated from The Rayen High School in 1964. Christine continued her education at Choffin Career & Technical Center and received a Certificate of Nursing as a nurse’s aide servicing the Mahoning Valley Hospitals.

A Time To Worship God

Christine accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized, becoming a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio. After retirement and relocation, Christine joined St. Matthew Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina where she was an active member of the Touch of Love Senior Ministry. After relocating with her family from Raleigh to California, Maryland, she became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.

A Time To Be Married

Christine married Ernest Robert White in August 1973 and from this union, they had one lovely and beautiful daughter, Senequa Rosell.

A time To Work

Christine worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Elizabeth and Northside Hospital for several years. Afterwards she aided her mother with her cleaning business contracting with area businesses in the community. She worked at Youngstown State University in Custodial Engineering Services as a contract worker for The Burdman Group, Inc., where she later retired.

A Time to Love

Christine was a dedicated and devoted mother not only to her daughter but to many friends and family whom she had a passion for. Christine loved her immediate and extended families. She often showed compassion and provided a listening ear for those who needed an outlet and a shoulder to lean on during tough times. She displayed discernment to others even when it meant suppressing her own feelings, demonstrating her selflessness. She was always considered the devoted one to her family and her neighborhood friends.

A Time to Cherish

Christine leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her eternal peace, her beloved devoted daughter, Senequa Rivers, son-in-love, Jason Rivers and her precious granddaughter, Azariah Rivers, all of California, Maryland; her lifelong childhood best friend, Elva Bolder of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews, whom she helped reared and family and friends.

