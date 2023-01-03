YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Christine James, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly resting place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born November 17, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio to the union of the late Nebraska and Hattie Cross Leverette.

She was a proud graduate of The Rayen School and obtained her Associate’s Degree in Social Work from Youngstown State University.

Mrs. James worked for a short time as a Sales Associate at Livingston Department Store, but she most importantly cherished her role as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She supported various charities and was involved in several community services/agencies.

Mrs. James married the late Pastor Thomas F. James on March 28, 1948. The two remained married for 57 years until his passing on April 20, 2005. Mrs. James proudly served as the 1st lady of The Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church for 33 years during his pastorate. She was also a founding member of Genesis The New Beginnings Ministries, where she remained an active member and was Mother of the Church until the time of her death.

Mrs. James leaves to cherish her amazing legacy seven children: Phyllis James of Boardman, Maralana (Jessie) Martin, Cynthia (Anthony) Tillman and Carmen James of Liberty, Michael James, Angela James (Lee) Scott of Youngstown and Alice (Paul) Banks of Miami Florida. She leaves 24 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and three sons; Wendell, Thomas, Jr. and Gary (Butch) James; one brother, Claude Leverette; one sister, Beatrice Thomas; her grandson Thomas James and granddaughter Angela Robinson.

Special acknowledgments and thank you to her longtime physicians, Dr. Armand Minotti, Dr. Michael Malmer, Dr. Daniel Doe and Dr. Kathleen Padgitt. Also, special thank you to Ms. Debbie Sullivan, Mary Thurston and Terri Tinsley Purdie who assisted with her care over the last two years.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friends may also call Friday January 6, 2023, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Genesis The New Beginnings Ministries at 903 Franklin Ave, Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

