Chochise H. Bufford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Cochise H. Bufford, 67, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, February 1, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Bufford was born February 17, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Hiawatha K. and Edythe H. Floyd Bufford.

He was a 1970 graduate of The Rayen School.

After graduation, Cochise began working for General Motors Lordstown and retired after 44 years of service. While at GM he was a member of UAW Local 1112.

He was a former member of Rising Star Baptist Church.

He enjoyed cars, music, dogs, dancing, eating, movies, sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Mr. Bufford was considered the “leader of the tribe” and he loved being with his family and grandchildren.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, six children, Tito M. (Jenn) Bufford of Ashtabula, Kita D. (Simone) Shelton of Youngstown, Hiawatha C. Bufford, Jeneva (Glen) Eason and Chereese Dunigan all of Phoenix, Arizona and Warren M. L. Bufford of Tacoma, Washington; 16 grandchildren; ten sisters, Peggy A. Carnathan-Arline of Alliance, JoAnn Bufford, Cheryl B. Bufford, Brenda Scarborough, Vicki A. (Julius R.) Kelley, Darlene M. Bufford, Toni G. Bufford and Patricia R. (Raymond) Wilson all of Youngstown, Michele D. (Bruce) Murphy of Strongsville and Pia (Steven) Shelton of Baltimore, Maryland and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Allan Bufford and two sisters, Carol E. Bell and Wanda Shaw.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 8 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

