Cheryl Thacker-Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Thacker-Brown also known as Apostle Red was born on March 8, 1967 and raised in the Bronx, New York Cheryl is the youngest daughter of the late Willie Lee Thacker and Lovenia Mattie Thacker.

She has three children; Nadia Falls, Pierre Thacker, and Desiree Thacker. She loved to spend time with her beautiful grandchildren; Aaliyah Falls, Donald Falls Jr., David Falls, and Alaysha Falls.

Thacker Brown relocated to Youngstown at the age of 19 where she spent many years battling addiction and on February 18, 1995 she overcame her addiction and was sober for 25 years. Apostle Red began to revisit her relationship with Christ and sought the Lord with all of her heart, and in the year of 2000 she heard the call to preach God’s word. In 2002, Cheryl left all of her familiar comfort zones, and relocated to New Castle, Delaware where she became a member of Higher Ground Ministries, Int’l under the leadership of the late Bishop Nathaniel Henry & Apostle Linda Henry, where she studied and received her Bachelors degree in Theology. It was under this ministry that she met her husband David A. Brown Sr. and acquired three step children; JeNae Henderson, David A. Brown Jr., Lameka Brown and obtained seven more grandchildren; Terry White, Tra’Nae White, Isaivian Thomas, Kyaire Thomas, Karter Thomas, David A. Brown III, Diamond Brown and Dash Brown. Apostle Red leaves behind her siblings; Leroy Miller, Shirley Miller, the late Paul Boyd, Brenda Thacker Maddox, Pamela Jackson, William Thacker, David Ziegler, the late Titus Townes, Randy Thacker, Shante Pruitt, and Corey Thacker and a host of nephews and nieces; one of which she held a special inseparable bond with, Therésa Thacker-Dunkle or “My Ressie” as she would say.

Cheryl has accomplished many great things in her time here on earth, including but not limited to opening her own church “Chosen 4His Glory Ministries LLC” along with her husband, managed her own daycare, authored four books titled “The Re-Making of an Addict,” “I was Just Tryna Get Off Crack,” and “Life Lessons” Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. In addition to those accomplishments she has fed and clothed people in need, was an entrepreneur (a Mary Kay Consultant, Paparazzi Jewelry Consultant, and created her very own Hand Crafted Crosses). Apostle Red had a heart of gold and was always one to lend a helping hand which is why she also indulged in Prison Reform programs, became an advocate for Sobriety “Healed from the inside out”, and counseled other married couples “The Marriage Fellowship group”. One of her greatest joys was her W.O.W.W.W Conference (Women of Wisdom, Worship, & War), Apostle Red’s praise was nothing short of radical and passionate, she loved to worship and she didn’t care where she was while she was doing it. Even in her last moments at the Cleveland Clinic, Cheryl was studying for her Bachelors Degree in Psychology at Walden State University.

She will be truly missed but her impact will be immensely remembered. She loved all of you 4REAL 4LIFE.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Services will be private.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Thacker Brown, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E., Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: