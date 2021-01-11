Cheryl B. Bufford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cheryl B. Bufford, 73, of Youngstown transitioned from this life on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Beegly Oaks Nursing Home.

Ms. Bufford was born April 20, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Hiawatha K. and Edythe Floyd Bufford.

She attended Struthers High School.

A loving and devoted homemaker, Cheryl was an avid bowler and Cleveland Browns fan. She was a lover of roller skating, walking, word search puzzles, television court shows, bingo and going to the casino.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her son, Lonnie A. and his wife Sonjia Bufford of Columbus; nine sisters, Peggy Arline of Alliance, JoAnn Bufford of Liberty, Brenda Scarborough, Vicki (Julius) Kelley, Darlene Bufford, Toni Bufford and Patricia (Raymond) Wilson all of Youngstown, Michele (Bruce) Murphy of Cleveland, and Pia (Steve) Shelton of Baltimore, Maryland; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Kita Bufford; her brother, Cochise H. Bufford and two sisters, Wanda Shaw and Carol Bell.

A walk through will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Philllips and Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl B. Bufford, please visit our floral store.