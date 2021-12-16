YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cherrie Lee Donlow/Childs, 47, of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 10, 2021 at her home.

Ms. Childs was born July 28, 1974 in Youngstown, a daughter of David Lee Donlow Sr. and Virginia J. Southerland-Childs.

She was a 1992 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was presently employed as a customer service representative/flooring specialist with Home Depot for 13 years.

Cherrie enjoyed going to the casinos, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.

She will be sadly missed by her mother, Virginia J. Childs of Youngstown; her father David Lee Donlow Sr. of Youngstown; four children, Mark R. Pritchard of Reynoldsburg, Jazmine C. Childs, Key’Shon E. Childs and Le’Azya C. Childs all of Youngstown; two grandchildren, De’Andre J. Franklin, Jr. of Youngstown and Masen R. Pritchard of Reynoldsburg; two sisters, Angela (Andre) Brooks and Khalilah Donlow both of Youngstown; four brothers, Samuel (Marqueeta) Childs and David Donlow, Jr. both of Youngstown, Kelly Childs of Atlanta, Georgia and DeShawn (Felisha) Donlow of Columbus; best friend, Mya Barcley of Las Vegas, Nevada; bonus daughter, Ashley Eldridge of Youngstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Earlene Southerland, and George and Laura Donlow.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

