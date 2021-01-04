Chauncey L. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Chauncey L. Coleman, 48, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Mr. Coleman, affectionately known as “Choco”, “Two O” and “Bobo”, was born July 18, 1972 in Warren, a son of Jack Harris and LaVonne M. Coleman.

He was a 1991 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, attended University of Akron and received his Master Barbers Certificate from Raphael’s Barber Academy receiving his certificate in 2010 and his barbering license in 2011.

He was a member St. James C.O.G.I.C. in Warren, Ohio.

He had been employed with CCA Rehabilitation in Youngstown Ohio, Children’s Services, Athletes Foot as a manager, Master Barber at Creative Kuts and The Dapper Man Barbershop, the Northeast Ohio CCA and presently with Belmont Pines as a Behavioral Health Technician.

Chauncey had a love for sports. He was the owner of a semi professional football league called the Youngstown Steelers. The Youngstown Steelers Football Team won two back to back championships under the owner/ Coach Chauncey. Chauncey was inducted into the Hall of fame of Semi – Professional Football from New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio in 2018. Chauncey was a coach for two little leagues, the Eastside Broncos and The Mahoning Valley Bull Dawgs. He also coached and won two back to back championships in the Ted Ginn National Football Youth Tournament. Chauncey has coached adult flag football teams male and female teams. He had a passion for softball and baseball. He had a softball league and tried out for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. As a Warren G. Harding Raider, Chauncey was a quarterback and team leader. The team went on to become state champs in 1991.

Chauncey was a true die hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a member of the American Legion and was a part of their pool league. Chauncey enjoyed karaoke- singing his favorite songs, fishing, cooking, baking, watching his favorite team play and spending time with family and friends. He also liked pitbulls. Chauncey was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, Godson, mentor, coach, barber and a very dedicated and hard worker. He was known for his haircuts, designs and his sweet potato pies

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace and rest, his beloved and devoted wife, the former Sophawnia R. Stubbs, whom he married April 19, 1997; his mother and stepfather, LaVonne and Frederick Manson; two sons, Chauncey L. Coleman, Jr. and Corbin L. Coleman, both of Youngstown; 11 siblings, Tarika, Marshetta, Adrienne, Erika, Brandon Coleman all of Warren and Andre (LaShonda) Coleman of Lordstown, Mario Patterson and Brad Manson both of Warren, Takelya Patterson of Detroit, Terrell Harris of Columbus and Patrick Steinstra of Warren and a host of Godchildren; his Godmother, Patricia Butler and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; his daughter, Nataia Coleman and grandparents, Katherine Coleman, Norman Harris, Sr. and Sylvesta Ball. His grandfather, John L Coleman, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the St. James C.O.G.I.C., 1834 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485. Private funeral services will follow for the family.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

