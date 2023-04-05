FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Jayne Somerset was born on June 22, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Louise Hunter and James E. Morrison.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m., surrounded by her family, Charlotte transitioned from labor to reward.

Charlotte graduated from Farrell High School in 1968.

Later, on January 19, 1974 she married Ernest L. Somerset, Sr. They were married for 49 years until Charlotte went home to be with the Lord .

Charlotte Somerset, affectionately known as “Kutz” or “Mama Charlotte” by many, was employed by the Mercer County Assistance Office as a clerk typist 2 for 34 years until her retirement in 2010.

Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her church family and was a faithful member of Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E Church in Farrell, Farrell High School. She served on several boards and organizations including, President of the Harriet B. Wright Missionary Society, the Senior Usher Board President, an active Member of the Steward Board, Member of the Stewardess Board, the Church Finance Committee and she served as the Church Treasurer. She was formerly the Director of the Young People’s Department and a longtime member of the Kitchen Committee.

Charlotte loved volunteering in the soup kitchen at the Prince of Peace every Monday and Wednesday. She was a member of the Mercer County Frontiers Club and a past member of Miriam Chapter #47, Order of the Eastern Stars, where she served as Worthy Matron for over ten years. She later served as District Deputy Grand Matron #8 for several years and was also a member of M.E.T. Carol Order of the Golden Circle. Earlier in life, she was a member of the Mercer County Bowling Association where she served as President for six years.

Charlotte enjoyed cooking and planning family gatherings. She found pleasure playing Pokeno and completing crossword puzzles. In her spare time, she joyfully sent greeting cards personally and on behalf of the church.

Charlotte Jayne Somerset is predeceased by her parents, Louise and James; two sons, Ernest L. Somerset, Jr. (Snapper) and Ernest J. Somerset (Rel); a sister, Gayle Morrison and a brother, William Lee.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ernest L. Somerset, Sr.; two children, Jermaine D. Somerset, Springfield, Virginia and Corwin E.N. Somerset, Farrell, Farrell High School; her bonus daughter, Yauna Hyatt, Cleveland, Ohio; a grandson, Markell X. Somerset of Springfield, Virginia; Goddaughter, Sheila Jackson, Farrell, Farrell High School; two stepchildren, Lezlie Pope and Arelette (Norman) Wilson, both of Farrell, Farrell High School; three stepgrandchildren, Symone Somerset, Alonzo Scott and Jordan Wilson, all of Farrell, Farrell High School; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Linda L. Smith and a brother, James E. (Annette) Morrison, Jr., both of Farrell, Farrell High School; a special niece, Sharanda (Ramon) Walker of Houston, Texas; two special nephews, Robert (Jen) Stinson, Campbell, Ohio and Lionel (DeAdrea) Stinson, Houston, Texas, whom she helped rear; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 6, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Morris Chapel AME, 926 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

