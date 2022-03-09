YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Charlie Love Carlisl,e Jr. of Youngstown departed this life February 21, 2022.

Mr. Carlisle, Jr. was born January 18, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Seal Carlisle.

He was an East High School graduate and had been employed by the Chrysler Co. for many years.

He was a wonderful father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who touched the lives of those around him. He dedicated his life to serving his country in Vietnam and raising his son Charlie III and was very proud of both of those accomplishments. Charlie Jr. had a passion for reading and writing, he even wrote a book that he requested to be published upon his death. He was also a collector of fine arts and antiques.

He leaves to cherish his memories and legacy his son, Charlie, III (Nichole) Carlisle of Boardman; stepson, Robert Reynolds of Detroit, Michigan and stepdaughter, Felicia Elliot of Georgia; two sisters, Theoline Murray of Detroit and Julia Mae Amos of Alabama; two brothers, Lemuel Carlisle of Cleveland and Lemar Sr. (Diane) Carlisle of Youngstown; one grandchild and four great-grandchildren and his best friends, Mark Elliott and Glenn Burch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Felicia Cottrell Carlisle; his daughter, Carlina Joy Carlisle; two sisters, Lenora Watkins and Stella McCaskill; a brother, Earl Q. Washington; a brother-in-law, Ray Murray; and a best friend, Eric Gordon.

Visitation will be Friday, March 11, 2022 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with services starting at 3:00pm. Guest are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

