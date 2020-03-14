Charles Edward Littlejohn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020, at Bethel Church of God In Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue, for Mr. Charles E. Littlejohn, 67, who transitioned to his Heavenly Mansion March 10, 2020.

Charles was born December 19, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Charles P. and Elaine Roach Littlejohn.

He was a 1971 graduate of South High School and an Air Force Veteran.

He had been employed for over 42 years for the City of Struthers Aqua Ohio Water, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of Bethel C.O.G.I.C. where he served on the Usher Board. He was also the football coach of the New Bethel Braves for over 10 years. He loved fishing, cooking and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy his loving wife of 32 years, the former Donna Kirkland; six children, Jason Allen Jenkins and LoVetta Jenkins and Desja Phillips-Davis (Rev. Kevin) all of Youngstown, Charles L. Littlejohn of California, Cara Marie Kirkland of Akron, Ohio, Calvin M. (Artavia) Littlejohn of Kasernne, Germany; two sisters, Charlene (David) Rose and Vivian (Duane) Hobbs; a brother, Louis (Lisha) Littlejohn all of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Calvin E. Kirkland, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Delia Kirkland Black of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sharon Kaye Littlejohn-Hyde; a brother-in-law, Aubrey Hyde and his In-laws Reverend C.E. and Leaner Kirkland.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.