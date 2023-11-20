LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Charles E. Smith, Sr., 68, of Liberty Township, peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, November 11, 2023 with his family at his side.

Mr. Smith was born March 28, 1955, a son of Willie and Myrtle Craft Smith.

He had worked as an auto body repairman for over 30 years before retiring.

Charles was a former member of the Rising Sun Masonic Order.

He enjoy race cars, hunting and fishing and being with his beloved family.

He leaves to forever cherish his life memories, his son, Charles E., Jr., of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Cianna and Braylin Smith; siblings, Paul (Diane) Smith, Ava Zeigler and Willie Smith, Jr., all of Youngstown; his ex-wife, Gloria Robinson of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Per the wishes of Charles, there will be no services.

Ministry of comfort and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

