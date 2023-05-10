WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MSG Charles Brown, 86 of Warren, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hosptial.

Mr. Brown was born May 26, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Carrie L. Bowens Brown.

He was granted admission in the Wright State University Master of Rehabilitation Counseling program, School of Graduate Studies. He graduated from Wright State University with a B.A. in Political Science. He was Junior at Upper Iowa University majoring in Public Administration. He completed Sinclair Community College Substance Abuse Curriculum.

He served 8 years in the U. S. Army and 19 years in the U. S. Air Force. Charles was a Korean and Vietnam veteran.

He was a member off Greater Galilee Baptist Church

He was a graduate of the U. S. Air University Command and USAF Senior Non Commissioned Officer Academy. He was a former Resident of Dayton for 50 years; a Master Mason 32nd Degree, member of Charles A. Spikes Military Consistory No. 323 (PHA) Kaiserslautern, W. Germany; member of the Edward Dugger Military Lodge #123 (PHA) Fairborn, OH; Shirner, member of Al Kerak Temple 194 (PHA) Kaiserlautern W. Germany.

He retired from the Arm Forces with 28 years of service; Wright State University 18 years of service; and Ohio Substitute Teacher with 10 years of service. He was a volunteer for the Dayton Human Rehabilitation Center as a drug abuse counselor and tutor for five years; he was a tutor for the Miami Valley Literacy Council and Grandview Hospital for two years and Sunday School teacher for the Air Force Base Chapel for 12 years

He is preceded in death by his Parents; wife, Wealthie M. Williams Brown; brothers, George E., Thomas W. Jr., and his sisters, Betty Queener Brown and Suzanne Mitchell.

He is survived by a brother, Donnell L. Brown of California; and a host of nieces and nephews including his caregiver, Marilyn Mitchell.

Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.