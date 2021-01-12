Charles A. Buie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Buie was called to join a heavenly choir on Friday, December 25, 2020, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he resided with his wife and youngest children.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Geraldine Cowart and Arthur Buie.

Charles graduated from The Rayen High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

He made Youngstown proud as he became an outstanding vocalist, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, notable composer, producer and arranger whose musical contributions have opened the doors for television commercials, a platinum record and a Grammy Award.

Charles formed his first recording band “Sweet Thunder” (W.M.O.T./Atlantic Records) directly out of high school. Their first professional gig was at Philadelphia’s Academy Of Music opening for Patti LaBelle. He later went on to travel the world as her senior background vocalist for over 12 years. He was an active contributor in five of Ms. Labelle’s albums…one of which being Live: which achieved platinum status and garnered a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Charles holds a Bachelor’s Of Art Degree in Music Production from Full Sail University which he used as an instrument to instruct, mentor and produce eager students and passionate upcoming artists.

Charles’ most recent work is highlighted on the track Smile (a duet with John Redmon) on the Honoring Louis Armstrong tribute album, which was released on January 8, 2021.

Charles was fortunate enough to live his life doing what he absolutely loved. After years of traveling and playing on the road, he chose to stay closer to home, performing locally and for special events. While he loved playing local spots in Lake Havasu City, he felt a sense of being at home as house musician for Havasu Landing Casino (of the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe).

While the world will mourn the public Charles, the family will mourn the public and private Charles. The son, brother, cousin, uncle, great family friend and most of all the father and husband. We will miss his laughter, his music, the corny jokes, his cooking and his love of life in general. We will especially miss him saying “Love you and remember the motto” every time one of us left the house.

Charles brought light to whatever setting he was in and while that light may have been extinguished here on this earth it will forever be in our hearts and in this way he will always be with us.

He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Mary (Halfacre); children, Shaheed (Kelly) Abdul of Youngstown, Ohio, Brandi Saunders of Washington, D.C., Maraiya Hakeem of New York, New York, Cheyenne and Jett Halfacre-Buie; his mother, Geraldine Cowart; siblings, Jeanette Miller and Chester (Nevette) Callahan Granberry, all of Youngstown, Ohio, Carl Eggerson of Chicago, Illinois and Crystal (Derrick) Moffett of St. Cloud, Florida; grandchildren, Malik, Kai and Elijah Abdul; life-long best friend, Hyland Burton; aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who became family over the years.

Charles was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He was also affiliated with Grace Episcopal Church in Lake Havasu City, however, he was baptized as a child at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio, where services will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours at 11:00 a.m.

The family realizes that many friends would like to be at his Homegoing Celebration, however due to the pandemic, participation is limited. All guests who plan to attend during visitation hours are asked to please wear masks, observe social distancing and to not gather in the sanctuary.

A celebration of Charles’ life and music will be held in Lake Havasu City, Arizona at a later date.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

