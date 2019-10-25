Charity Rose Levels, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Ms. Charity Rose Levels, 35 of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Ms. Levels was born February 27, 1984 in Youngstown, a daughter of Larry and Vera D. Penson Levels.

Charity was a graduate of Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University. While at Liberty High, she was a member of the Honor Guard Military Band.

She had been employed with K & P Hair Supply.

She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church and sang with the Bishop’s Choir.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; a daughter, Lydia R. Levels; five sons, Layden R., Lexington R., Logan R. and Landon R. Levels all of Warren; a sister, Monica Levels of Hillard; four brothers, Eld. Mario (Kimako) Levels of Indianapolis, Indiana, Bertram Levels of Akron, Jeremy Levels of Youngstown and Isaac Levels of Warren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Dante Jordan Levels; grandparents, Joseph and Ida Beatrice Levels and Albert and Addie Beatrice Penson.

Friends may call Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.