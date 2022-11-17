YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cedric Vernell Adams passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022.

He was born on July 17, 1957, to Willis Adams Sr. and Ulysees Presley Adams in Youngstown, Ohio, the second youngest of seven children.

Some had the privilege of knowing Cedric, but close family and friends got the honor of knowing “Peanut”. He began his love for the game of basketball at Falls Playground. He attended one of the greatest high schools in Youngstown’s history, South High School. A South High Warrior, Class of 1975, he helped lead his team to the district championship.

After he graduated, he went on to further his education and basketball career at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, Florida. Known as the “Sky King”, Cedric is the 20th all-time career rebounder at FAMU.

Cedric’s love for basketball extended to his children and grandchildren. He was a mentor and head coach of the Midnight Basketball League and won two Championships. Cedric’s love for the game kept him connected to his former coaches and teammates, forming friendships he would forever cherish.

Cedric was employed at Columbus City Schools; in Columbus, Ohio. He loved playing cards with his siblings, family, and friends. He also enjoyed grilling for his family and gambling at the casino, and in his spare time, he loved listening to soul music and was a western movie aficionado. He took pride in being a black history and math buff.

Cedric was a devoted and PROUD father, husband, brother, uncle, and grandfather. His love for his grandchildren outshined everything! He was affectionally known as “Papooh” to his seven grandchildren; he adored the time they shared, creating memories.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Tonya R. Adams, and three children; Tenesha R. Thomas, Cedric J. Adams and Ciera S. Adams. His seven grandchildren, Tre’Vaughn S. Thomas, Leon C.J. Edwards, Davon M. Edwards, Jōvan C. Adams, Brandon M. Washington, Jaira C. Adams, Bristol K. L. Adams, two sisters, Earlean Jefferson, Brenda Adams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Cedric is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willis “Bit” Adams, Jr., Marfitt Y. Maknott “Sonny”; and sisters, Bridgett Adams, and Dorothy Ann Bankhead.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Word and Music Ministry, 1451 Churchill-Hubbard Rd., Youngstown 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

