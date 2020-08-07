Cecelia Weaver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia Weaver, 88, transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Mrs. Weaver was born September 07, 1931 in Russellville, Tennessee, a daughter of K.C. and Lucille Lawrence Lovejoy. The family later moved to Bluefield West Virginia where she was a graduate of Bluefield High School.

She married the love of her life, Oliver Weaver on September 23, 1952 and to this union two children were born, Vanita Weaver and Sonya Weaver. This loving marriage lasted for 60 years.

She had been employed at Kmart in Austintown as a cashier until she retired.

She loved talking to and meeting people. One of her favorite past times was going to the casino. She was very lucky.

She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Sonya Weaver; her oldest grandchild, Alisa Warren Bush (Jeff); grandchildren, Jaquan, Dasia, Terrell and Skylarr Weaver, DeShawn Burley and Tyrese Bandy and great-grandchildren, Aliya, Indya, Mickayla Bush, Jaquan, Jr., Jaleya, Jeremiah and Julia Weaver, DeShawn, Jr., Deondre and Aubrionna Burley.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vanita Weaver Warren and two sisters, Katie Hurd and Sylvia Hairston.

Friends may call Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow at 11:00 a.m. for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

