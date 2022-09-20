YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia L. Chapman, 92, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland.

Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School in 1948 and was a homemaker.

She attended Phillips Chapel CME Church.

She enjoyed Bingo, shopping, decorating for the Holidays and being with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn her passing, two children, Lisa (Reynaldo, Sr.) Santiago and Norman, Jr. (Jeanette) Chapman; grandchildren, Reynaldo, Jr., Joi Pagan, Norman, Justin and Danae Chapman and great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Norman Chapman, Sr., she was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Gillum and Russell Pointer.

Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Word in Music Ministries Church, 1451 Churchill-Hubbard Road, with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

