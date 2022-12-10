YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Williams, age 90 passed away peacefully at her home on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Catherine was one of thirteen children and was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 20, 1932, the daughter of the late James Pierce Echols and Louise Hughley Echols.

She was a domestic worker for well over 40 years retiring from Bob Eddy’s Car Dealership in the late 1980’s.

She started her own childcare business in the early 1990’s providing a loving, nurturing, and positive space for many children over the years.

Catherine was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years, joining at the Reserve Street location. She was a faithful servant of the church where she served as a teacher at Sunday School, junior church and vacation Bible School. She was a dedicated member of the Prayer Ministry, sang with the Senior Adult Choir and served as a Deaconess. She cherished her service through the Stella Bailey Mission where in 1976 she was blessed to do missionary work with the late Reverend Lonnie K.A. Simon and Reverend Gina Thornton in Guyana, South America.

Catherine believed in evangelism and used her passion to open “Mom’s Place” located on the corner of Hillman and Kenmore streets. She would pick children up every Saturday, share with them Bible lesson’s, snacks and fun activities. She held regular clothing giveaways and even provided space for an adult Bible Study to be held. Catherine truly loved the Lord and had no problem letting people know.

She also enjoyed doing word search puzzles.

Her husband of 44 years, Elmond Williams, whom she married September 19, 1964, passed away on December 30, 2008.

She leaves to cherish her memory five children; Robert L. (Mary Ann) Echols, Karlon Ware, Alwaymon Leggette, Anthony (Reverend Robin) Woodberry and Marvin (Lucy) Woodberry, all of Youngstown; a sister, Mary Pearl Allen of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Williams; seven brothers; Donald, Kenneth, Frank, James, Robert and Ralph Echols and Carl Jackson; six sisters; Eron Curry, Mildred Jordan, Thelma Louise Goldston, Elizabeth McMillan, Carol Jackson and Jessie Echols.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church, with funeral services immediately after at the church.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Arrangements are entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine Williams, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.