Catherine P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Catherine P. Coleman 83, formerly of Youngstown, transcended from her earthly home to her Heavenly Mansion Saturday, March 20, 2021 from Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, Kentucky.

Mrs. Coleman was born November 9, 1937 in Luverne, Alabama, a daughter of Thorton, Sr. and Mary McBride Perkins.

She married the love of her life, John Coleman, Sr. May 24, 1959 and he passed away August 6, 2017.

She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where she served in the Usher, Mission, Culinary Staff and Adult Choir Ministries.

She enjoyed cooking, doing arts and crafts, taking pictures, sewing, singing and belonging to the Eastern Star. She really enjoyed being with her grandchildren and attending all of their athletic functions.

She had been employed at Packard Electric for 30 years.

She is survived by her son, John H. Coleman, Jr. of Pooler, Georgia; a daughter in Christ, Vanessa Perkins of Texas; three sisters, Ilene Willingham Bishop, Annie Grace Green and Mae Stallworth; a sister-in-law, Beatrice Perkins; two grandchildren, Jayshawn Coleman of Las Vegas, Nevada and Johnae Coleman of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends and her New Hope Baptist Church family.

Besides her parents and husband, John, Sr. of 58 years, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Jeff Perkins, Thornton Lee Perkins and WillieFrank Perkins and sisters, Ethel Dean Parm and Bertha Mae Nevels.

Visitation will be 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church. Due to the pandemic and for the safety of others, guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.