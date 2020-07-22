Cassandra K. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cassandra K. Butler, 68, of Youngstown departed this life on July 16, 2020.

Ms. Butler, affectionately called “Cassie”, was the third child born to Richard and Louise (Bingham) Proctor, in Akron, Ohio.

She was educated in the Salem school system and graduated from Salem High School.

Cassie was born into the family of Christ at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church under the Pastorate of the Honorable Bishop Norman L. Wagner. She enjoyed worshipping, praying and the fellowship of the saints.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Louise Proctor of Youngstown, Ohio; three sons, Nelveton Butler III, Jason (Christie), Bradley of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings, K. Elise (Gregory) Andrews of Youngstown, Ohio; Paul Proctor of Youngstown, Ohio, Joan McCullough of Massillon, Ohio; Barbara Archey of Youngstown, and Joy L. Rios of Akron, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Proctor and two brothers, Gregory and Peter Proctor.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Light House Covenant Ministries, 1755 Shehy St., Youngstown, Ohio. The funeral service will follow for immediate family only. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

