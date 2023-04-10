YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cassandra Elkins, 76, transitioned to her heavenly home, Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Ms. Elkins was born July 13, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of James Sr. and Alberta Mathis Davis.

She was a 1964 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She had worked as a sales clerk with Sears, retiring after over 25 years of service.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church and received the Holy Ghost on March 19, 1972. She served as a church pianist for many years and the church decorator. Her greatest joy was leading others to Christ. She also served as musician for several churches.

She was an impeccable seamstress and enjoyed traveling, baking, shopping, crocheting and knitting.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her eternal peace, three daughters, Sherry L. Elkins and Pamela R. Bowers, both of Youngstown and Tracey Elkins-Bryant of Brandywine, Maryland; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brennetta (Rudy) Stephens of Youngstown and Mintha Ware of Canton; two brothers, James E. (Norma) Davis, Jr., of West Orange, New Jersey and Jonathan Moore of Cleveland and a host of family; church family and friends.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her Godparents, John R. and Ora Dee Moore and her brother, John R. Moore, Jr.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oakhill Ave.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.