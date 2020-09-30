Carver Howard, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Carver Howard, 80, of Austintown, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side.

Mr. Howard was born April 16, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of Oscar and Amanda Breckenridge Howard.

He was a 1958 graduate of North High School and attended Kent State University where he played football as a running back.

He had been employed with Delphi Packard Electric in skilled trades, retiring after 26 years of service and was a member of Local 717.

He was a former member of Victory Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer until its closing and attended Holy Trinity Baptist Church.

He enjoyed driving his Corvette, keeping up with world events and being with his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Nancy Cash whom he married June 27, 1965; a son, Mark Howard of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Markeisha, Shauntanae and Sean Howard; a great-granddaughter, Keilya Howard; a brother, Donald Howard of Florida; a host of nieces, including, Carmen Howard, Sylvia Howard Davis and Claudia Howard, who are like his daughters; nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving son, Sean Howard; five brothers, Atrel, Chester, Oscar Jr., William and James; two sisters, Virginia Zanders and Doris Howard.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be held for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carver Howard, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: