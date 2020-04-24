Carrie L. Allen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Carrie L. Allen, 83, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, entered eternal life on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Allen was born June 17, 1936 in Brewton, Alabama, a daughter of Willie Paige and Clara Leverette.

She had been employed with John 23 Nursing Home, retiring in 1993.

A devoted member of the Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E. Church, Carrie was former choir president for approximately 30 years, culinary committee, member of the Harriet B. Wright Missionary Society; Stewardess and Trustee.

She was famous for delicious pound cakes and baked goods, and her overall cooking. Her passion, however, was for her children, grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her celestial peace four children Atty. Donna (Harold) Rosemond and Kelly Allen both of Pittsburgh, PA, Rev. Dr. Alphonse (Franceietta) Allen of Cincinnati and Kirsten Allen of Farrell, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; two brothers Bobby (Barbara A.) Miller of Georgia and Johnnie (Wilma) Miller of Jacksonville, Florida; special niece, Rhonda (Greg) Harris whom she helped rear; best friend, Shirley Williams and a host of nieces nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alphonse Sr., whom she married March 13, 1955 and who passed away April 6 2018 and two brothers, James and Phillip Miller.

Private services will be held for the immediate family at this time.

Memorial services to commemorate the life and legacy of our beloved Carrie Allen will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.