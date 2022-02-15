NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Carrie Etta Lewis, 66, of North Lima, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Ivy Woods Nursing Home.

Ms. Lewis was born November 27, 1955 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harold H. and Johnnie Bell Eskew Lewis.

She was a 1973 graduate of East High School where she was a majorette.

Carrie had been employed with General Motors Lordstown for several years.

She enjoyed movies, shopping and skating.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, a sister, Loretta Lewis of Maryland; Lee K. Tensley of Bowie, Maryland, who was like a brother to her; two nieces, Sheona Hobbs of Washington, D.C. and Keshia Tensley of Bowie, Maryland; a host of cousins, including Denise Carlock Venable of Youngstown who was her guardian and caregiver, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Harriet Greene and Zelda Mae Lewis Brown and two nieces, Tamara and Jama Greene.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carrie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.