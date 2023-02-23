CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Carolyn Mae Estes transcended from her earthly home to her heavenly mansion on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Estes was born November 1, 1941, in Steubenville, the daughter of John Hunter and Mary Frances Thompson.

Carolyn was a graduate of Steubenville High School.

She taught children with special needs at Choffin Career and Technical Center for 30 years.

She was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Campbell, where she served in the nurses’ ministry.

Carolyn was also a member of the Eastern Star as Grand Marshal and was a member of Donald Lockett VFW Post 6488 Women’s Auxiliary.

She held a black belt in karate and was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders fan.

Carolyn leaves to mourn her passing, her daughter, Paula Johnson of Tennessee; a brother, Joseph and his wife, Diane Ferrell, of Durham, North Carolina; two sisters, Shirley Thompson of Detroit and Celetha Crosby of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Leland Eric Johnson, Jr. of Campbell, Marcus Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Torell and husband, Armando Coquet, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Stephanie and husband, William Terry, Sharon Johnson, Michael Johnson and Dawn Johnson, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Elaina and husband, Richard Garduno, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Paul Booker of Youngstown, Raymond and wife, Wahkina Boyd, of Byron, Georgia, Sir Reese Boyd of Campbell, Leanna Harrison of Youngstown, Kenneth and Kevin Estes of Cleveland; 42 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, Pamela, Cassandra, Crystal and Ashley; nephews and other relatives friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Mary Battle; a daughter, Kimberly Lynn Estes and a son, Andrew Estes.

A Celebration of Life will be Noon Friday, February 24, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

