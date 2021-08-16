Carolyn Jane “Cookie” Ervin , Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Carolyn “Cookie” Jane Ervin, 55, departed this life suddenly, Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

“Cookie” was born August 16, 1965, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Vernon Lee and Bessie Smith Ervin.

As a child, Carolyn was baptized at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was a member of the choir and had become fond of the song “Going up Yonder”, by Tramaine Hawkins. She would also help out in the church anyway she could especially at Sunday School.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School class of 1983.

Carolyn enjoyed spending quality time with her family, friends and especially her granddaughters. She loved taking family vacations, casino trips and family game night. She had a good heart and was always helping out any way she could.

She was currently employed at First Light Home Service. Her previous jobs included Accessible Home Service for over 10 years, several years at Boardman Molded Products, Gateways to Better Living and North Side Hospital.

She leaves to cherish her beloved and unforgettable memories her birth daughter, Sha’ron (Shamara) Ervin of Youngstown and her God-daughter, who became her second daughter, Qu’ran Julious; a brother, Charles Ervin; two sisters, Janet L. Green and Karen “Suelou” Ervin; two granddaughters, Mathai Unique Lynette and Makenzee Monique Carolyn Ervin; a god-son, Bishop Dukes; a nephew, Glenn Ervin; two nieces, Shanquah Ervin of Youngstown and Dana Hardy of Columbus, Ohio; five great-nephews, John “Billy”, Antonio “Tone”, Jadon “Paco”, Jay’Vion “Number 4” and King “Light Bright” Ervin; two great-nieces, Princess “Baby Carolyn” and Jay’Lynn “Five O” Ervin; an uncle, Thomas Smith, Sr.; an aunt, Antoinette Smith; four dear-to-her-heart cousins, Jefferson “L.” Smith Jr., Theresa M. Smith, Darilyn D. Clark of Youngstown and Sandra Duncan of Georgia and brother-in-law, Robert Sims, Sr., of Youngstown; two, among many, close friends, Norma Johnson and Anna Dukes of Youngstown; other family and friends that were very close but too many to mention.

Besides her loving parents; she was preceded in death by one brother, Vernon Lee Ervin Jr.; two sisters, Diane M. Sims and Sha’ron J. Ervin; four uncles, James Ervin, John Brown, Jefferson L. Smith, Sr. and William Smith III; three Aunts, Rosa Lee Walls, Betty Clark and Helena Barnes.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Jerusalem Church of Youngstown, 2003 Wilson Avenue. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Services of Dignity and Love were entrusted to L.E, Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

