Carolyn Barcley Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me.” Psalm 23: 4a

On Wednesday, May 28, 2021, Carolyn Barcley Thomas, 72, of Youngstown, heard the call of her Heavenly Father say, “Well done good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Carolyn transitioned at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Carolyn was born March 23, 1949 in Talladega, Alabama, a daughter of Christopher Barcley and Christine Garrett and raised by her deceased father, Robert Edmonson, who raised her from a child.

She was a 1967 graduate of East High School and was a certified welder receiving her certification from the New Castle School of Trades.

She was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church and its Nurses Guild.

She enjoyed bowling, traveling and being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her mother, Christine Edmondson; her devoted husband of 24 years, Christopher E. Thomas, whom she married December 6, 1996; two daughters, Tina L. Barcley and De’Ondrea C. Watkins; her son, Brian K. (Keesha) Barcley; stepchildren, Christina A. (Maurice) Hall and Diaza Blue; her bonus son, Bobby (Capriece) Green; sisters, Wanda McKinney and Willie Ann Barcley; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her biological father; her Dad, Robert Edmondson; her brother Marshall Barcley; and grandparents, Richard and Bessie Terrell Garrett and Thomas Woods.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, guest are still requested to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.